Russia to show over 300 weapons at KADEX-2018 international arms show

Military & Defense
May 23, 8:24 UTC+3 ASTANA

The presentations will include S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and BMPT Terminator

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ASTANA, May 23. /TASS/. Russian companies are going to present over 300 weapons at the V International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2018, which will be held from May 23 to 26, 2018 in Astana. The presentations will include S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and BMPT Terminator, according to Rosoboronexport.

"Rosoboronexport has already become a traditional participant of KADEX. Every time our delegations work quite effectively here. This year we are presenting over 300 items of the Russian military equipment, which include some new products. I am confident that our proposals will receive well-deserved attention from the representatives of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and other countries participating in the exhibition," Rosoboronexport Director-General Alexander Mikheev said in a statement.

According to the company, 11 Russian holdings and their 18 integral enterprises are participating in the unified Russian exposition. In particular, the Almaz-Antey will show S-400 Triumph air defense system, S-300VM Antey-2500, S-300PMU2 Favorit system, Buk and Tor missile systems The company plans to hold talks with representatives of state structures, official delegations of countries, potential customers of the holding's products.

Russian Helicopters plan to show Mi-28NE and Mi-35M drums, as well as the Mi-38T aircraft. In addition, the management of the holding will hold a series of negotiations with traditional and potential operators of Russian helicopters.

The Russian exposition will also present small rocket ships Karakurt-E and Sarsar, super-maneuverable multifunctional fighter of the Su-30SM type, combat training aircraft Yak-130 and military transport aircraft Il-76MD-90A. KADEX-2018 will show Russian unmanned aerial vehicles Orlan-10E and an export novelty Orion-E.

It was reported earlier that KADEX will be visited by official delegations from 48 countries, 318 companies from 28 countries that will present their expositions at the exhibition.

