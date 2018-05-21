Russia to demonstrate S-400 air defense missile systems at arms show in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will showcase advanced S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems at the KADEX-2018 arms exhibition in Astana on May 23-26, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

"The company’s united exposition in Pavilion No. 5 will feature models, videos and media presentations on long-range S-400 Triumf, S-300VM Antey and S-300PMU2 Favorit air defense missile systems, Buk and Tor medium- and short-range surface-to-air missile complexes," the press office said.

The company’s stand will also present information on various radar stations.

Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO for Foreign Economic Activity Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said that at the KADEX-2018 arms show the company would focus on products and services essential for the Central Asian region.

The company’s delegation will hold negotiations with representatives of state structures, official delegations of the countries viewed by Almaz-Antey as its potential customers. The negotiations will also touch upon the issue of spare parts and the provision of services for the maintenance, repair, modernization and disposal of air defense systems and foreign specialists’ training in carrying out these works.

"At the KADEX-2018, we expect foreign customers’ serious interest in air defense missile systems, ground-based complexes and our products of civil and dual use, which have high export potential due to their exclusive characteristics," the press office quoted Dzirkaln as saying.

Russia’s Almaz-Antey has the independent right to deliver final military products and provide for their after-sale maintenance, deliver spare parts and accessories, components, extend the service life, repair, modernize and dispose of its products supplied earlier.