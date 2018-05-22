Russian rotorcraft maker to showcase attack helicopters at arms show in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will showcase the most advanced rotorcraft at the KADEX-2018 international arms show in Astana on May 23-26, the press office of Russian Helicopters Group said on Tuesday.

"The company’s exposition will showcase attack helicopters, the Mi-28NE and the Mi-35M, and also the Mi-38T transport helicopter. Besides, the company’s management will hold negotiations with traditional and potential operators of Russian helicopters. The parties will also discuss the issues of after-sale maintenance of supplied Russian-made helicopters," the press office said.

According to Russian Helicopters Group Deputy CEO for Military Rotorcraft Sale Vladislav Savelyev, the CIS market is among the most promising markets.

"Being aware of how much the Russian helicopters are needed in this region, we plan to develop cooperation, both in the military segment within the framework of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and in the civil segment," the press office quoted Savelyev as saying.

The Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter is a modern attack chopper designed to search for and destroy tanks, armored and unarmored hardware, and also enemy infantry on the battlefield and low-speed air targets. The helicopter is capable of operating day and night in any weather conditions.

The Mi-35M is a multipurpose attack helicopter that can be effectively employed in high temperatures and in high mountain areas. Its design ensures the helicopter’s low acoustics signature and higher combat survivability and also reduces its maintenance cost.

The Mi-38T is the transport and landing version of the Mi-38. It features onboard communications systems for military needs and additional fuel tanks to increase its operating range.

The Mi-38T project allows developing specialized versions, including for Arctic applications.