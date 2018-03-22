Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military supplies food to thousands Eastern Ghouta citizens

World
March 22, 12:50 UTC+3 EASTERN GHOUTA

More than 87,000 citizens left the area during the humanitarian pauses

© EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

EASTERN GHOUTA/Syria/, March 22. /TASS/. Specialists of the Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria on Thursday delivered hot food for 8,000 citizens in Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, a spokesman for the center Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin said.

"Today the Russian servicemen delivered hot food to 8,000 citizens of Eastern Ghouta, and 2,500 food parcels were handed out," Zolotukhin said.

The reconciliation center focused on providing medical assistance, delivering hot food and also distributing sleeping bags and other essentials among refugees at the checkpoints and camps.

Read also

Militants vow to let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta in return for humanitarian aid

The citizens continue leaving Eastern Ghouta.

Daily five-hour humanitarian pauses have been in effect in Eastern Ghouta since February 27, after the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2401 at Russia’s initiative calling for an end to hostilities in Syria. Militants disrupted humanitarian pauses in the first several days, shelling the corridor and holding civilians hostage. However, later on, the situation in Eastern Ghouta stabilized. On March 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that hostilities had ended in the city of Douma. That made it possible to ensure civilians’ exodus to the areas controlled by government troops.

According to the center's latest data, more than 87,000 citizens left the area during the humanitarian pauses.

Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
