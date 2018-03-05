Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Militants vow to let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta in return for humanitarian aid

World
March 05, 11:25 UTC+3 AL-WAFIDEEN

The humanitarian pauses were derailed by militants during the first days

© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

AL-WAFIDEEN /Syria/, March 5. /TASS/. Militants operating in Eastern Ghouta have promised to allow civilians to leave the area in exchange for humanitarian aid, journalists reported.

Reports also said that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society’s humanitarian convoy plans to enter Eastern Ghouta on Monday.

Forty-five trucks with humanitarian aid and a mobile hospital lined up on Monday morning at the checkpoint in the inhabited community of Al-Wafideen where a humanitarian corridor from Eastern Ghouta leads.

The humanitarian cargo includes foodstuffs, medicines and basic necessities with a total weight of 247 tonnes. The cargo is to be handed over with the support from the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties, which ensures the safety of the convoy’s passage.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier said that on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin a daily humanitarian pause had been introduced in Eastern Ghouta (a suburb of Damascus) from 09:00 to 14:00 local time as of February 27.

The humanitarian pauses were derailed by militants during the first days. According to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, terrorists shelled the humanitarian corridor, which was supposed to be used by civilians to flee the area, on numerous occasions. In addition, residents are being forcibly held in Eastern Ghouta controlled by terrorists who threaten them with violence.

