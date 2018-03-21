Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

White House confirms US considers new sanctions against Russia over Skripal case

World
March 21, 18:01 UTC+3

The US government is considering the possibility of using extra sanctions against Moscow over the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. The US government is considering the possibility of using several extra sanctions against Moscow over the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Britain, an official spokesman of the White House National Security Council has confirmed.

The comment followed the CNN’s report the National Security Council was considering several likely steps against Russia in connection with Skripal’s poisoning, including the expulsion of diplomats.

"We are considering a range of options to hold Russia accountable," the NSC spokesman said.

Read also

Russia’s Foreign Ministry ready to continue dialogue with other states over Skripal case

Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga

British authorities could have staged Skripal attack — Russian Foreign Ministry

Japanese top diplomat points out need to verify facts of Skripal case

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
2
White House confirms US considers new sanctions against Russia over Skripal case
3
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
4
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
5
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
6
Russia to renew Tu-160 strategic bomber fleet by 2030
7
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама