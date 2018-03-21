White House confirms US considers new sanctions against Russia over Skripal case

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. The US government is considering the possibility of using several extra sanctions against Moscow over the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Britain, an official spokesman of the White House National Security Council has confirmed.

The comment followed the CNN’s report the National Security Council was considering several likely steps against Russia in connection with Skripal’s poisoning, including the expulsion of diplomats.

"We are considering a range of options to hold Russia accountable," the NSC spokesman said.