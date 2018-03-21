Russia’s Foreign Ministry ready to continue dialogue with other states over Skripal case

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry is ready to continue discussion with other nations through diplomatic channels about the so-called Skripal case so that there will remain no unanswered questions, Director of the Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said at a briefing for foreign ambassadors on Wednesday.

"Through common diplomatic channels, we will be ready to continue communication with all of you since it is extremely important that there will remain no questions about these serious issues," he told the ambassadors.

The diplomat noted that each of them had been given a backgrounder summarizing the Skripal case.

"If we do pursue a goal of resolving the existing problems, we should disclose and consider them, and look for solutions," Yermakov underlined. "It is the only way we can achieve positive [results]."