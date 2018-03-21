Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Foreign Ministry ready to continue dialogue with other states over Skripal case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 16:32 UTC+3

It is the only way the sides can achieve positive results, a Russian diplomat pointed out

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry is ready to continue discussion with other nations through diplomatic channels about the so-called Skripal case so that there will remain no unanswered questions, Director of the Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said at a briefing for foreign ambassadors on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga

"Through common diplomatic channels, we will be ready to continue communication with all of you since it is extremely important that there will remain no questions about these serious issues," he told the ambassadors.

The diplomat noted that each of them had been given a backgrounder summarizing the Skripal case.

"If we do pursue a goal of resolving the existing problems, we should disclose and consider them, and look for solutions," Yermakov underlined. "It is the only way we can achieve positive [results]."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
2
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
3
Russia to renew Tu-160 strategic bomber fleet by 2030
4
Over 350,000 Fan-IDs requested so far ahead of FIFA World Cup in Russia
5
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
6
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
7
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама