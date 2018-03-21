Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Third humanitarian corridor opens in Eastern Ghouta

World
March 21, 11:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first humanitarian corridor leads to the Al-Wafideen settlement, while the second one passes through the Hammuriya settlement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The third humanitarian corridor has opened in Eastern Ghouta, the Rossiya 24 TV channel reported citing the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria.

One of the first two humanitarian corridors out of Eastern Ghouta leads to the Al-Wafideen settlement, while the second one passes through the Hammuriya settlement.

Bulk of civilians fled Eastern Ghouta, says Russian Reconciliation center

On February 24, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2401, calling for a cessation of hostilities in Syria. Following that, daily five-hour humanitarian pauses were declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27 in order to provide civilians and unarmed militants with an opportunity to leave the area. Militants disrupted humanitarian pauses in the first several days but later the situation normalized.

On March 13, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the cessation of military activities in the town of Duma, which made it possible to ensure a massive exit of civilians to the territories controlled by the government forces.

Since the declaration of humanitarian pauses in Eastern Ghouta, a total of 80,414 people have left the area with the assistance of the Russian Center for Reconciliation.

Syrian conflict
