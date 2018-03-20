Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bulk of civilians fled Eastern Ghouta, says Russian Reconciliation center

World
March 20, 16:34 UTC+3

Daily five-hour humanitarian pauses have been in effect in Eastern Ghouta since February 27

Share
1 pages in this article
© SANA via AP

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 20. /TASS/. The bulk of the population of Eastern Ghouta controlled by militants has left the area using the humanitarian corridors, Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes reports about airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta

Top diplomat hopes US-led coalition will stop justifying extremists in Eastern Ghouta

Second group of civilians leaves Eastern Ghouta via humanitarian corridor

About 20 families flee Eastern Ghouta through humanitarian corridor

"With the assistance of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties, civilians’ exit from the Eastern Ghouta area through the humanitarian corridor’s checkpoints continues. The flow of refugees leaving Eastern Ghouta is declining. Most civilians have left the areas controlled by militants. Some groups of citizens are currently leaving (them)," he said.

According to Zolotukhin, the center now focuses on providing medical assistance, delivering hot meals and distributing survival kits among refugees at temporary accommodation facilities. "The center’s specialists have organized the distribution of hot meals and food packages at the checkpoints and refugee camps. Today, 6,000 civilians from Eastern Ghouta were provided with food. The distribution of hot meals and food packages continues," he said.

Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry has delivered 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the area. The Russian military servicemen have organized its delivery to refugee camps.

Daily five-hour humanitarian pauses have been in effect in Eastern Ghouta since February 27, after the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2401 calling for an end to hostilities in Syria. Militants disrupted humanitarian pauses in the first several days, shelling the corridor and holding civilians hostage. However, later on, the situation in Eastern Ghouta stabilized. On March 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that hostilities had ended in the city of Douma. That made it possible to ensure civilians’ exodus to the areas controlled by government troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday that a total of 79,702 people, mostly children, had been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta with the assistance from the Russian reconciliation center since the beginning of the operation in the area. There is no immediate threat to their lives.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Russian ambassador summoned to Czech Foreign Ministry over Skripal case
4
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
5
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
6
European Commission president congratulates Putin on election win
7
Moscow warns of negative effects of Skopje’s accession to NATO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама