About 20 families flee Eastern Ghouta through humanitarian corridor

MOSCOW, March 12./TASS/. Seventeen Syrian families have fled Eastern Ghouta through a humanitarian corridor, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring parties reported on Monday.

"A total of 17 families, or 76 people, including 49 children, have been evacuated through the humanitarian corridor. People have been directed to a temporary accommodation center in the settlement of al-Dwyer," center’s chief Yuri Yevtushenko said.

The center said Russian military medics have provided medical assistance to 203 Syrians in the past 24 hours. People in need have been provided with food and essentials.