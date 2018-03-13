Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 20 families flee Eastern Ghouta through humanitarian corridor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 13, 0:27 UTC+3

"People have been directed to a temporary accommodation center in the settlement of al-Dwyer," center’s chief Yuri Yevtushenko said

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

MOSCOW, March 12./TASS/. Seventeen Syrian families have fled Eastern Ghouta through a humanitarian corridor, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring parties reported on Monday.

"A total of 17 families, or 76 people, including 49 children, have been evacuated through the humanitarian corridor. People have been directed to a temporary accommodation center in the settlement of al-Dwyer," center’s chief Yuri Yevtushenko said.

The center said Russian military medics have provided medical assistance to 203 Syrians in the past 24 hours. People in need have been provided with food and essentials.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry slams UK PM’s comments on Skripal poisoning case
2
Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister
3
Embassy: Russian journalists in UK receive threats as police probe ex-spy's poisoning
4
Russia to become one of leaders in global agriculture in coming years — Putin
5
Russian army has cutting-edge laser weapons at its disposal, defense official says
6
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system
7
NATO’s new goal is to create ‘military Schengen’ zone, Russian defense official warns
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама