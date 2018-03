MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has refuted reports about alleged Russian airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta, saying they were "fake news."

"Reports from the British Syrian Observatory For Human Rights citing anonymous ‘activists’ from the village of Kafer Batna about alleged Russian airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta are yet another fake. Russia’s air force performed no combat missions in the area of Eastern Ghouta," Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.