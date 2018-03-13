Russian Politics & Diplomacy
British media watchdog says Russia’s RT may lose license over Skripal incident

World
March 13, 18:47 UTC+3

This may happen in case British investigating authorities come to the conclusion that Russia was involved in the poisoning of former intelligence officer Sergey Skripal

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russia’s RT TV channel may be stripped of its broadcasting license in case British investigating authorities come to the conclusion that Russia was involved in the poisoning of former intelligence officer Sergey Skripal and his daughter, British media watchdog Ofcom said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian news channel RT broadcasts in the UK under licenses issued by Ofcom as the broadcasting regulator. Ofcom has an ongoing duty to be satisfied that all broadcast licenses are fit and proper to hold a license," the statement reads. "We have heard the Prime Minister’s statement in the House of Commons this afternoon and we await her further statement on Wednesday. We will then consider the implications for RT’s broadcast licenses," Ofcom added.

"We have today written to ANO TV Novosti, holder of RT’s UK broadcast licenses, which is financed from the budget of the Russian Federation. This letter explained that, should the UK investigating authorities determine that there was an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the UK, we would consider this relevant to our ongoing duty to be satisfied that RT is fit and proper," Ofcom said.

Реклама