Saakashvili’s supporters picket Ukrainian interior minister’s house

KIEV, March 11. /TASS/. Supporters of Georgia’s former president-turned Ukrainian opposition politician Mikhail Saakashvili on Sunday picketed Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov’s house following the crackdown on the opposition tent camp in front of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (national parliament).

"We are here to express our disrespect to Avakov for the crackdown on the protesters at the Verkhovna Rada (on March 3). We demand resignation of the unprofessional government," activists told Public Television.

A convoy of about ten cars with activists of Saakashvili’s New Forces Movement drove to Avakov’s house in Kiev. Activists unfolded a poster reading "Capital Punishment to Poroshenko’s Mafia."

On March 3, Ukrainian police dispersed Saakashvili’s supporters who had been staying in a tent camp at the Verkhovna Rada since October 2017. More than 100 protesters were detained. Several people on both sides were injured. By the end of the day, police cleared the square in front of the parliament building of the tent camp.