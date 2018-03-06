Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria

World
March 06, 16:41 UTC+3

Preliminary data suggests the crash could have been caused by technical malfunction

Share
1 pages in this article
An-26 plane

An-26 plane

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 32 people, the Defense Ministry has said.

"On March 6, Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed at about 15:00 Moscow time as it was about to land at Hmeymim airdrome. According to preliminary data, there were 26 passengers and six crew members on board. Nobody survived," the ministry's report states.

The defence ministry is investigating the crash, but preliminary data suggests it could be a technical malfunction. A commission to examine all possible versions of the crash has been set up. 

"According to preliminary information, a technical problem could have been the cause of the crash.The plane hit the ground when it was about 500 meters short of the runway," the Defense Ministry said.

"According to reports from the scene, no fire was delivered against the plane," the ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама