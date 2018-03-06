Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Militants reject Russia’s proposal to leave Eastern Ghouta

World
March 06, 15:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria expressed readiness to give militants and their family members a safe passage

© EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Syrian armed opposition units have no plans to leave Eastern Ghouta, a spokesman for the Feilak ar-Rahman group told the Al-Arabiya TV channel on Tuesday.

Militants vow to let civilians leave Eastern Ghouta in return for humanitarian aid

According to him, "there will be no militant exit like in Aleppo in December 2016." "This is our land and we do not intend to leave," the spokesman added.

On Monday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria expressed readiness to give militants and their family members a safe passage out of Eastern Ghouta given they were unwilling to let civilians exit the enclave.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation will ensure the security of all militants who will decide to leave Eastern Ghouta together with their family members," the Center said in a statement, adding that militants would be allowed to carry their personal weapons. The document also said that vehicles would be provided to armed groups members and they would be protected along the entire route.

In December 2016, armed groups surrounded in the Syrian city of Aleppo (360 kilometers from Damascus) accepted the terms of surrender and left the city, moving to the Idlib province and areas adjoining the Turkish border. The Syrian government allowed them to leave the city "in order to put an end to civilian sufferings."

