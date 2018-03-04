UN to deliver 46 truck with humanitarian cargoes to Eastern Ghouta on March 5

TASS, March 4. As many as 46 trucks with relief aid will reach Eastern Ghouta on March 5, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday.

According to OCHA, the trucks will deliver food products and medicines for 27,500 people in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma neighborhood.

The office said it had obtained a permission for delivery of humanitarian cargoes for 70,000 people in Douma. Another humanitarian convoy will be sent to the town on March 8.

Reuters said earlier in the day OCHA had suspended humanitarian deliveries to Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, as it is currently the scene of fierce fighting, with Syrian armed opposition having control of a larger part of the enclave.

The sixth humanitarian pause started in Eastern Ghouta at 09:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time) on Sunday. Militants continue to keep locals residents as a human shield, not letting them cross the humanitarian corridor. Only two children have managed to break free from the area. On Saturday, militants conducted sniper fire at the humanitarian corridor, wounding three civilians.