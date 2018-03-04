Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Militants in Eastern Ghouta fire mortars on medical post - reconciliation center

Military & Defense
March 04, 15:37 UTC+3 EASTERN GHOUTA

"The illegal armed groups continue provocations and violate ceasefire," spokesman of the Russian center for reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin said

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 4. /TASS/. Militants in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta opened fire from mortars on a medical post near the checkpoint in Al-Rehan’s west suburb, spokesman of the Russian center for reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin told reporters on Sunday.

"The illegal armed groups continue provocations and violate ceasefire," he said. "They keep opening fire on the checkpoint. At 12:50, they fired on a medical post, which is not far from the checkpoint in Al-Rehan. Six mines went off in about 200-400m. No casualties reported."

"The bandits fortify their positions inside residential houses and hide behind the elderly, women and children," he continued. "We qualify such actions as military crimes and our position is the bandits must face responsibility."

The sixth humanitarian pause began in Eastern Ghouta at 09:00 local time on Sunday. The militants continue holding the locals from crossing the humanitarian corridor. Only two children managed to use the corridor in the past humanitarian pauses. On Saturday, the militants’ sharpshooters fired on the humanitarian corridor, where they injured three civilians.

Earlier, the militants announced curfew for the time of humanitarian pauses.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
