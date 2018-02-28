Iran builds new military base near Damascus — media

NEW YORK, February 28. /TASS/. Iran has established a new permanent military base near Syria’s capital that allegedly has hangers for storing missiles, Fox News TV channel reported.

According to Western intelligence sources, the facility is located eight miles (12 km) northwest of Damascus. The website shows satellite images allegedly confirming this. The base is controlled by the Quds Force, the special operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), it claims.

The TV channel says the photos show two new hangars, each roughly 30 yards by 20 yards, used to store short-and medium-range missiles "capable of hitting all of Israel."

Last year, satellite photos revealed another Iranian base to the south of Damascus, which was allegedly destroyed in December by a missile strike by Israeli forces, the report says.

Israel has repeatedly accused Tehran of building facilities for manufacturing high-precision guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon.