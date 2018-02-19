Iran worried over US’ illegitimate presence in Syria — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Teheran is worried over the United States’ illegitimate presence in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"Developments in Syria, including the United States’ illegitimate presence, are causing serious concerns," Zarif said. "We hope to continue dialogue with you about that to strengthen the major agreements we (Russia, Iran and Turkey) reached on ways towards political settlement."

The minister noted that it is his 22nd visit to Russia. "It demonstrates the depth of strategic relations between Iran and Russia, which have been playing a very important role in maintaining security and stability in our region," Zarif stressed.

Apart from that, he hailed the idea of a dialogue between the Gulf nations. "We hope Russia will play a constructive role in organizing such contacts," he said.

"We also hope that your plan for settling the situation in Yemen will help put an end to humanitarian disasters in that country," he added.