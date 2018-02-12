Kremlin hails Russia-Turkey-Iran cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Cooperation by Russia, Turkey and Iran provides significant backing for further peacemaking activity within the framework of UN efforts in Syria, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"As you may know, the Russian president has for the past few weeks maintained regular contacts with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts. This work will go on. It is expected to provide significant support for further peacemaking activity within the framework of UN efforts [in Syria]," Peskov said.

Moscow can see a shortage of assistance from the US in stabilizing the situation in Syria, he said.

"As for the United States’ assistance in stabilizing the situation in Syria and advancing the search for a political and diplomatic solution, it has been in short supply," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "Russia continues political and diplomatic efforts." "It particularly concerns the Astana and Sochi processes," he added. According to Peskov, "everyone realized that it would be impossible to put an end to terrorist raids in an instant." "However, the Russian troops and Aerospace Force units remaining in Syria, intended to assist the Syrian army in the fight against terrorists, have the necessary potential to deter terrorist activities in Syria," Peskov concluded.