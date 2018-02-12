Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin hails Russia-Turkey-Iran cooperation on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 12, 14:02 UTC+3

The Kremlin comments on the Syrian settlement

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Cooperation by Russia, Turkey and Iran provides significant backing for further peacemaking activity within the framework of UN efforts in Syria, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"As you may know, the Russian president has for the past few weeks maintained regular contacts with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts. This work will go on. It is expected to provide significant support for further peacemaking activity within the framework of UN efforts [in Syria]," Peskov said.

Read also

Russian Foreign Ministry calls for looking into US-led coalition’s attack in Syria

IS terrorists 'feel at ease' near US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf, diplomat says

US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass

Lavrov informs French top diplomat about results of Syrian Dialogue Congress

Moscow can see a shortage of assistance from the US in stabilizing the situation in Syria, he said.

"As for the United States’ assistance in stabilizing the situation in Syria and advancing the search for a political and diplomatic solution, it has been in short supply," Peskov said.

At the same time, he pointed out that cooperation between Russia, Turkey and Iran was very important for advancing the United Nations’ peacemaking efforts in Syria. "As you know, the Russian president has been maintaining contacts with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, the work aimed at facilitating the United Nations peacemaking efforts will go on," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "Russia continues political and diplomatic efforts." "It particularly concerns the Astana and Sochi processes," he added. According to Peskov, "everyone realized that it would be impossible to put an end to terrorist raids in an instant." "However, the Russian troops and Aerospace Force units remaining in Syria, intended to assist the Syrian army in the fight against terrorists, have the necessary potential to deter terrorist activities in Syria," Peskov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006
4
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
5
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s biggest lender and shipping company strike $106 mln deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама