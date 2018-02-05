Lavrov informs French top diplomat about results of Syrian Dialogue Congress

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress recently held in Russia’s Sochi has given a serious positive impetus to the Geneva process, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday citing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as telling his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian over the phone.

"The sides exchanged views on the international agenda focusing on the Syrian problem," the ministry said. "Both side agreed that there is no alternative to the conflict settlement on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254."

"Sergey Lavrov informed his French counterpart about the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that was held in Sochi on January 30. The Congress has given a serious positive impetus to the United Nations-led Geneva process on the implementation of the above mentioned resolution," the ministry noted. "The Russian minister expressed gratitude for delegating an officer of the French embassy in Moscow to the Sochi congress."

Apart from that, the two top diplomats spoke "in favor of strict observance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the settlement of the situation around Iran’s nuclear program," the ministry said, adding that Lavrov and Le Drian also discussed a schedule of immediate bilateral political contacts.