Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov informs French top diplomat about results of Syrian Dialogue Congress

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 05, 23:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian minister expressed gratitude for delegating an officer of the French embassy in Moscow to the congress

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress recently held in Russia’s Sochi has given a serious positive impetus to the Geneva process, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday citing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as telling his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian over the phone.

"The sides exchanged views on the international agenda focusing on the Syrian problem," the ministry said. "Both side agreed that there is no alternative to the conflict settlement on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254."

"Sergey Lavrov informed his French counterpart about the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that was held in Sochi on January 30. The Congress has given a serious positive impetus to the United Nations-led Geneva process on the implementation of the above mentioned resolution," the ministry noted. "The Russian minister expressed gratitude for delegating an officer of the French embassy in Moscow to the Sochi congress."

Apart from that, the two top diplomats spoke "in favor of strict observance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the settlement of the situation around Iran’s nuclear program," the ministry said, adding that Lavrov and Le Drian also discussed a schedule of immediate bilateral political contacts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass
2
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election
3
Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone
4
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria
7
Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама