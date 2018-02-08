IS terrorists 'feel at ease' near US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf, diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Militants from the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) feel at ease near the US military base located on the outskirts of Syria’s Al-Tanf, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakahrova said on Thursday.

"The United States’ illegal military presence in Syria remains a serious challenge hampering efforts to promote the peace process, maintain Syria’s unity and territorial integrity," she said.

"The remaining IS militants have been using the 55 kilometer zone that the Americans unilaterally set up around their military base near Al-Tanf to escape from the pursuit of Syrian government troops, regroup and prepare for new raids in the Syrian desert," the Russian diplomat noted.

"IS militants feel at ease in the Al-Tanf area. In the past, they carried out raids as far as the Aleppo province," she added.