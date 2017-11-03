US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may be called 'military crime' — Russian military brass

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Actions of the US military and the US-led coalition near al-Tanf may be considered a military crime, where, among others, they would not offer assistance to the refugees, injured in the skirmish near the al-Rukban camp for internally displaced persons, Russia’s center for reconciliation of the opposing parties in Syria told reporters on Friday.

According to the authority, the incident occurred on October 29 near the al-Rukban camp for internally displaced persons near al-Tanf, where, according to the locals, the US military advisors are uniting militants from Syria’s several districts, thus forming up another ‘moderate opposition.’

"In the skirmish there, 13 Syrian refugees were killed, another 20, including children, were injured. The US did not offer any medical assistance to the injured refugees. Actually, all the injured are doomed. Such actions of the US military and of the so-called international coalition near al-Tanf constitute a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law and can be qualified as a military crime," the center said in a statement.

"The US advisors are forming up another "moderate opposition" - the National Syrian Army, which is based on groups the Lions of the East, the Kuwat Shahid Ahmad Abdu and the Liwa Shuhada al-Karyatein," the center said.

"Noteworthy, the US advisors in direct bargains with the militants’ field commanders negotiate cost of enrolling every group. As a result, revenues of militants at one certain group may differ multifold," the center said. "This difference was the reason of a major armed collision between militants of the Liwa Suhada al-Karyatein and the Lions of the East, where in the skirmish were killed 13 Syrian refugees, another 20 people - including children - were injured."

The US did not offer any medical assistance to the injured refugees:

Humanitarian situation near al-Tanf

The Russian reconciliation center stresses the humanitarian situation near al-Tanf remains "most critical."

"The US by having organized there its military base, banning anyone approach it closer than 55km, are responsible for the situation, where dozens Syrian internally displaced persons, staying at the al-Rukban camp nearby, are deprived of a chance to receive humanitarian assistance," the authority said. "The Syrian families, which had managed to get outside al-Tanf in search for food, confirm the information about the most critical humanitarian situation in al-Rukban."

The Russian military have also reminded about mishandled situation the refugees are facing at al-Rukban. On October 25, the center said:

"The humanitarian situation in the al-Rukban refugee camp (Homs province, 18 km south of at-Tanf), located in the US-controlled area, is getting worse. Distribution of drugs, agitation and terrorist recruitment still take place in the camp."

The command of US grouping denies access for international humanitarian missions to that refugee camp. "At the same time, the American side and illegal armed formations impede establishment of a safe passage for humanitarian cargos to be delivered to the people in the camp," the Russian center said.