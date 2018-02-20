Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

CIS intelligence teamed up to smoke out dozens of terror financiers in 2017

World
February 20, 16:27 UTC+3 ODINTSOVO

Intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States detained nine and unmasked 90 people linked to terror financing during the Barrier operation in 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

ODINTSOVO /Moscow Region/, February 20. /TASS/. Intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) detained nine and unmasked 90 people linked to terror financing during the Barrier operation carried out by financial monitoring groups and intelligence services in 2017, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC) Colonel General Andrey Novikov said at the 11th meeting of heads of national anti-terrorism centers of CIS member states.

Read also

IS-run terror camps used to recruit Afghan youth, says CIS Anti-Terrorism Center chief

"In 2017, nine people were detained and 90 people linked to terrorism financing were identified during the Barrier operation based on information provided by the CIS ATC on people wanted for terrorism-related crimes and mercenary activities," Novikov reported.

In addition to that, in 2017 the Tral-Anti-Terror - Identification operation conducted by the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center together with its partners from the penitentiary services of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia pinpointed the location of 26 people wanted for terror crimes.

About 20,000 citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) suspected of ties to terrorists and extremists are on the CIS border guard record, Director of the Department for Cooperation in Security and Countering New Challenges and Threats of the CIS Executive Committee Albert Druzhinin said.

"To date, about 20,000 citizens are on the border guard’s record in CIS countries (on suspicion) of involvement in terrorist and extremist organizations," he reported.

According to Druzhinin, the issue of sharing information in real time to detect and apprehend criminals is currently pending.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
2
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
3
Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration law shows Kiev set to to resolve conflict by force — DPR
4
Doping charges against Krushelnitsky impact Russian women curlers' results, says expert
5
One year on: Remembering Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin
6
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
7
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама