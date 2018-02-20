Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IS-run terror camps used to recruit Afghan youth, says CIS Anti-Terrorism Center chief

Military & Defense
February 20, 16:18 UTC+3 ODINTSOVO

The Islamic State terrorist organization is beefing up its operations to recruit young people for its bases set up in Afghanistan and Pakistan, warns the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center chief

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Reza Shirmohammadi

ODINTSOVO /Moscow region/, February 20. /TASS/. The Islamic State, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, is beefing up its operations to recruit young people for its bases set up in Afghanistan and Pakistan making up for lost ground in Syria and Iraq, chief of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Colonel General Alexander Novikov told the heads of national anti-terrorism centers from the post-Soviet bloc on Monday.

Read also
Varvara Karaulova (Alexandra Ivanova after full name change)

Russian student jailed for attempt to join Islamic State regrets her choice — ombudsperson

"ISIS (the former name of IS) is practically being rebranded while remaining in place as a global religious-political project, and as a military-political model," Colonel General Novikov told a regular session.

"After the bulk of the militant core of IS had been eliminated, its remnants were shipped off to other regions. So, we must say that a new IS deployment base is taking shape in Afghanistan and Pakistan in place of its lost base in Syria and Iraq," Novikov said.

In order to revive the militant core, the Islamic State is ratcheting up its recruitment efforts aimed at Afghan and other ethnic youth and then train them at terror camps, the senior military officer said. The head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center said it could be clearly seen that the transit of militants to Afghanistan from Central Asia, the North Caucasus and the Middle East is organized "under the same consistent scheme that was used in Syria and Iraq".

"I want to emphasize - specifically regarding the Central Asian states making up part of the Commonwealth of Independent States - that this not an organized influx of ISIS militants, but their dispersed infiltration," he said, adding that there are returnees among them.

Delegations from security and intelligence agencies of the post-Soviet bloc's member states are attending in this year’s session.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
2
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
3
Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration law shows Kiev set to to resolve conflict by force — DPR
4
Doping charges against Krushelnitsky impact Russian women curlers' results, says expert
5
One year on: Remembering Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin
6
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
7
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама