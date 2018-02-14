Diplomat says Syria handed over all chemical weapons to OPCW

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Syria "has no chemical weapons and considers their usage immoral and criminal," SANA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying.

"All chemical munitions and materials that Syria used to keep were handed over to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and then destroyed on board ships in Western countries," he said at a news conference in Damascus.

The diplomat refuted allegations by the US and some Western countries that Syria’s army used chemical weapons. "These allegations are based on fabricated data received from "white helmet" activists who are acting under the aegis of the CIA and are receiving support from the governments of the United Kingdom and Germany," he noted.