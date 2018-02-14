Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says Syria handed over all chemical weapons to OPCW

World
February 14, 18:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A diplomat refutes allegations by the US and some Western countries that Syria’s army used chemical weapons

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Syria "has no chemical weapons and considers their usage immoral and criminal," SANA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying.

"All chemical munitions and materials that Syria used to keep were handed over to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and then destroyed on board ships in Western countries," he said at a news conference in Damascus.

The diplomat refuted allegations by the US and some Western countries that Syria’s army used chemical weapons. "These allegations are based on fabricated data received from "white helmet" activists who are acting under the aegis of the CIA and are receiving support from the governments of the United Kingdom and Germany," he noted.

Read also

Al Nusra, White Helmets may be plotting chemical weapons attack in Syria, military warns

Russian diplomat believes situation in Syria undermines OPCW's authority

Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incident

OPCW chief announces destruction of over 96% of chemical weapons in the world

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама