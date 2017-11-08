Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incident

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 18:42 UTC+3

Moscow believes that conclusions by the UN-OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism are politically biased

Share
1 pages in this article
© Nigel Treblin/Getty Images

ROME, November 8. /TASS/. Russia believes that conclusions by the UN-OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) probing chemical attacks in Syria of the incident in Khan Shaykhun are amateurish and politically biased, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry‘s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday.

Read also

Report on Syria chemical attacks probe ‘deeply disappointing’ — Russian diplomat

Russia rejects possibility of chemical agents’ use in Khan Shaykhun from Syrian aircraft

Syria chemical probe report ‘amateurish’ — Russia's UN mission

Russia starts studying report on chemical incidents in Syria — UN mission

Commenting on the report of the Joint Investigative Mechanism of the United Nations and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) submitted to the UN Security Council, Ulyanov said, "There is an impression that the United States was able to look through the document in advance and was reasonably alarmed that the JIM work would be subject to more criticism after its publication."

"That is what actually happened as the document is amateurish and was written as a political put-up job," he added.

In seeking an extension of the mandate of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) probing the alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syria, the US in fact wants to leave everything as it is, with all drawbacks, he said.

"The US is forcing an open door, as a Russian draft resolution, envisaging an extension of the mandate until mid-May of the next year, has been on the UN Security Council table for a while," he said.

"In reality, the US is not interested in extending the mandate as it is, they need that the mandate be extended intact with all its drawbacks. They want to fix in the resolution a free hand for the mechanism, to see it operate absolutely uncontrollably," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine slaps sanctions on 18 Russian companies
2
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
3
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
4
Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incident
5
Press review: Kiev eyes cutting ties with Moscow and Russia-NATO ties stuck in neutral
6
Russia delivers six Yak-130 combat trainers to Myanmar
7
Warming in Yakutia slows down over recent decade — researchers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама