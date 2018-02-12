Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports

World
February 12, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Turkish troops were shelling settlements north of Afrin, where Kurdish positions were located

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Emre Tazegul

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Kurdish fighters have been containing the attacks of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), supported by Turkish armored vehicles, north and southwest from the Syrian city of Afrin (65 kilometers from Aleppo), the Firat pro-Kurdish news agency said, adding that on Monday, members of the People's Protection Units (YPG) had destroyed four tanks and killed nine Turkish soldiers and FSA militants.

Read also

Turkey liquidates over 1,000 terrorists during operation in Afrin — General Staff

Syria warns Turkey’s assault on Afrin threatens historic Iron Age temple

Qatar's ambassador comments on Turkey’s position on Afrin

Kremlin gives no comment on operation in Syria's Afrin

Turkish troops advance towards Syria's Afrin — reports

Turkey 'soon' will finalize operation in Syria's Afrin — Erdogan

According to Syria’s Al-Watan daily, since Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch started on January 20, a total of 185 FSA members and 27 Turkish soldiers have been killed in northern Syria, while the YNG units lost 148 fighters.

The daily added that the Turkish troops were shelling settlements north of Afrin, where the YPG positions were located. There have been reports of civilian deaths. According to Al-Watan, the Turkish shelling and air raids were also damaging residential dwellings and household facilities.

Around 150 Kurds and Arabs have been killed in the fighting in northern Syria. Sources in the Afrin city hospital said that medical aid had been provided to 345 wounded, mostly women and children.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the country’s armed forces have eliminated 1,369 terrorists, including YPG fighters, as Ankara considers the YPG to be a terrorist organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006
4
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
5
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s biggest lender and shipping company strike $106 mln deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама