Turkey liquidates over 1,000 terrorists during operation in Afrin — General Staff

World
February 09, 11:15 UTC+3 ANKARA

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff declared the start of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units in Syria’s Afrin

© AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

ANKARA, February 9. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces have "liquidated 1,062 terrorists" during Operation Olive Branch near Afrin in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff reported on Friday.

Syria warns Turkey’s assault on Afrin threatens historic Iron Age temple

"The Air Force hit 19 targets during Operation Olive Branch and destroyed on February 8, 2018, 34 more terrorists from the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Islamic State extremist group (outlawed in Russia - TASS). A total of 1,062 terrorists have been liquidated since the start of the operation," the report says.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff declared the start of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (part of the Syrian Democratic Forces armed coalition) and the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin inhabited by about 1.5 mln Kurds and refugees from other Syrian regions. Ankara recognizes these organizations as terrorist.

