Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey "soon" will finalize operation in Syria's Afrin - Erdogan

World
January 21, 15:47 UTC+3

Turkey's leader also said that "Turkey’s Armed Forces will follow the terrorists fleeing Afrin"

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© AP Photo/Hassene Dridi

ANKARA, January 21. /TASS/. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday the republic's Armed Forces "soon" will finalize the operation in Syria's Afrin, the country's Yenisafak daily wrote.

"Our Armed Forces will finalize the operation in Afrin soon," the newspaper quoted the president as saying.

Read also
Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim

Turkey's Olive Branch operation in Syria to have four stages - Turkish PM

The president also said "Turkey’s Armed Forces will follow the terrorists fleeing Afrin."

Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister confirmed beginning of the republic’s military ground operation in Syria’s Afrin. The Anadolu agency reports the Turkish military are moving forward jointly with units of the Syrian Free Army, opposing the Syrian government.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. Recent reports quote the Turkish Air Force have hit 153 targets in Afrin. According to Sky News Arabia, six civilians and three military were killed in the air strikes. The Turkish General Staff, however, insists all the killed and injured "are terrorists.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to continue coordination with OPEC on oil market after OPEC+ deal is over
2
All teams except Peru choose training bases for 2018 FIFA World Cup — Russian deputy PM
3
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
There are no awkward questions for Putin, he easily parries any - Kremlin spokesman
5
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
6
Size of Russian armed forces decreases by nearly 300 personnel
7
Russia to grant Turkey loan to cover part of S-400 missile deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама