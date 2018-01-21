Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey's Olive Branch operation in Syria to have four stages - Turkish PM

World
January 21, 12:11 updated at: January 21, 12:34 UTC+3

There will be a 30-kilometer buffer zone, Binali Yildirim noted

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim

©  Pool Photo via AP

ANKARA, January 21. /TASS/. The Olive Branch operation of the Turkish military against the Kurds’ units in northern Syria will have four stages, the Milliyet newspaper reported Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying on Sunday.

"The operation will have four stages, there will be a 30-kilometer buffer zone," the daily quoted the prime minister.

Besides, he continued in the Olive Branch operation the Turkish military "will destroy all "terrorist organizations." "Prior to the operation’s beginning, we had all necessary diplomatic negotiations," he added.

Yildirim also confirmed beginning of the republic’s military ground operation in Syria’s Afrin. "Turkey’s ground forces entered Syria’s Afrin at 11:05 on Sunday," the newspaper quoted the prime minister as saying.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. On the first day, the Turkish Air Force hit 108 targets in Afrin’s seven locations and then returned home. According to Sky News Arabia, six civilians and three military were killed in the air strike. The Turkish General Staff, however, insisted all the killed and injured "are terrorists.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian military encircle Jabhat Al-Nusra's big grouping - Russian ministry
2
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive - Russia’s Defense Ministry
3
Turkey’s operation in Afrin to complicate inter-Syrian dialogue - expert
4
Russia tests robotic strike vehicle in conditions close to real combat
5
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
6
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
7
Leningrad NPP set Russia’s electricity generation record
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама