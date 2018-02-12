Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents offer condolences over plane crash near Moscow

World
February 12, 9:42 UTC+3 BAKU

There were 71 people on board

© Sergei Medvedev/TASS

BAKU, February 12. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences on Monday to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday’s passenger plane crash in the Moscow Region.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the plane crash in the Moscow Region, which has claimed many lives. On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I am offering my sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of those who lost their lives and the entire people of Russia," the message addressed to the Russian president runs.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov extended their condolences over a passenger aircraft crash outside Moscow.

"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself personally, I express my deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims," a message from President Nazarbayev to Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Kyrgyz President Zheenbekov said "On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and myself personally I extend my deepest condolences over multiple casualties as a result of the tragic airplane crash in the Moscow Region."

Radio contact with the Antonov An-148 passenger plane operated by Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk, Orenburg region) that departed from the Domodedovo airport at 14:24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff.

Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. The aircraft was carrying a total of 71 people, including two foreign citizens from Switzerland and Azerbaijan and three children. According to preliminary data, no one has survived.

