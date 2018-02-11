Three foreigners among passengers of crashed An-148 plane - headquarters

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Three foreign citizens were among the passengers of the An-148 plane that crashed on Sunday near Moscow, a spokesman for the search operation headquarters told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, there were three foreigners and three children among the passengers," he said, adding that these reports were being verified.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14: 24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six members of the crew onboard the plane. According to latest data, no one has survived.

As of now, two bodies and one flight recorder have been recovered from the crash site.

A criminal case on charges of violations of flight safety and aircraft operation rules entailing the death of two or more people has been opened.