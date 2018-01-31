Basic principles of future Syrian state laid down in Sochi — Lavrov

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. A statement laying down basic principles of the future Syrian state and government was passed during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"During the congress, a statement containing basic principles of the future Syrian state was approved. Those principles are nothing new. Those are the key norms of the international law - respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Syria; protecting of rights of all ethnic and religious groups; and ensuring that the political process does not leave anyone out and allows Syrians to determine their future on their own, without any interference from abroad," Lavrov said.