EU not to strengthen sanctions after release of US ‘Kremlin List’ — official

BRUSSELS, January 30. /TASS/. The European Union does not intend to ratchet up sanctions against Russia after the publication of the ‘Kremlin Report’ by the United States, a representative of the EU foreign policy service told TASS on Tuesday.

"We take notice of the report by the US Treasury Department. We also noted that the report indicates it is not a sanction list," the official said. "We do not consider strengthening the European restrictive measures in connection with the publication of this list by the United States. The European Union regularly performs independent reassessment of its restrictive measures against Russia and other countries," the source added.

The US Treasury Department published on Monday the unclassified portion of the "Kremlin report" that includes all members of the Russian government and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, leadership of the presidential administration and heads of state corporations and banks, and also businessmen with a net worth of $1 billion or more. The list, which has 210 names, is divided into several sections - the presidential administration, the cabinet of ministers, as well as "political leaders" and "oligarchs." It also has a classified annex with "additional information."

This is not a sanctions list and no restrictions are slapped on those mentioned in the document, the Treasury Department said.