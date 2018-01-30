Russian Politics & Diplomacy
EU not to strengthen sanctions after release of US ‘Kremlin List’ — official

World
January 30, 16:45 UTC+3

The so-called ‘Kremlin List’ contains 210 names, including 114 Russian officials, businesspeople and CEOs of government-backed companies

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

BRUSSELS, January 30. /TASS/. The European Union does not intend to ratchet up sanctions against Russia after the publication of the ‘Kremlin Report’ by the United States, a representative of the EU foreign policy service told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

US ‘Kremlin List’ means nothing to Russia — PM

Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin list'

Putin says Moscow will refrain from tit-for-tat steps in response to US 'Kremlin list'

Putin's spokesman shrugs off being named on US 'Kremlin List'

"We take notice of the report by the US Treasury Department. We also noted that the report indicates it is not a sanction list," the official said. "We do not consider strengthening the European restrictive measures in connection with the publication of this list by the United States. The European Union regularly performs independent reassessment of its restrictive measures against Russia and other countries," the source added.

The US Treasury Department published on Monday the unclassified portion of the "Kremlin report" that includes all members of the Russian government and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, leadership of the presidential administration and heads of state corporations and banks, and also businessmen with a net worth of $1 billion or more. The list, which has 210 names, is divided into several sections - the presidential administration, the cabinet of ministers, as well as "political leaders" and "oligarchs." It also has a classified annex with "additional information."

This is not a sanctions list and no restrictions are slapped on those mentioned in the document, the Treasury Department said.

