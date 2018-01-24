Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Philippines

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s operation to provide humanitarian aid to the Philippines affected by the flood is over, the last shipment of cargo has arrived there, the ministry’s press service informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The final consignment of the humanitarian cargo was delivered to the Philippines by sea overnight to January 24. These are foodstuffs and processed forest products with a total weight of about 80 tonnes. More than 415 tonnes of humanitarian cargo were earlier delivered to the Philippines in two batches," the ministry said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to the Philippines in compliance with the instructions issued by the Russian government.