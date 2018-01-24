Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Philippines

World
January 24, 15:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to the Philippines

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia delivers 25 tonnes of aid to the Philippines

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s operation to provide humanitarian aid to the Philippines affected by the flood is over, the last shipment of cargo has arrived there, the ministry’s press service informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The final consignment of the humanitarian cargo was delivered to the Philippines by sea overnight to January 24. These are foodstuffs and processed forest products with a total weight of about 80 tonnes. More than 415 tonnes of humanitarian cargo were earlier delivered to the Philippines in two batches," the ministry said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to the Philippines in compliance with the instructions issued by the Russian government.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама