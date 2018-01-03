Russia delivers 25 tonnes of aid to the Philippines

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has delivered a first batch of humanitarian aid to the Philippines, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Today, in line with the instruction of the government of the Russian Federation, a ship has delivered 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Philippine Republic," the spokesperson said.

The vessel carrying humanitarian cargo left the Russian Far Eastern port of Vladivostok on 1 December 2017.

"Two more consignments of relief supplies dispatched to the Philippines on December 9 and 23 are still at sea," he said.

Russia plans to provide 495 tonnes of relief aid to the Philippines, mostly foodstuffs and sawn timber.