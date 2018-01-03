Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia delivers 25 tonnes of aid to the Philippines

Society & Culture
January 03, 18:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two more consignments of relief supplies are still at sea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Aclimah Disumala via the AP

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has delivered a first batch of humanitarian aid to the Philippines, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Today, in line with the instruction of the government of the Russian Federation, a ship has delivered 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Philippine Republic," the spokesperson said.

The vessel carrying humanitarian cargo left the Russian Far Eastern port of Vladivostok on 1 December 2017.

"Two more consignments of relief supplies dispatched to the Philippines on December 9 and 23 are still at sea," he said.

Russia plans to provide 495 tonnes of relief aid to the Philippines, mostly foodstuffs and sawn timber.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia registers in Syria ten ceasefire violations, Turkey - eleven
2
No notification from Russia on ending participation in submarine search - Argentine Navy
3
Putin discusses bilateral, global issues with India’s PM
4
Russian court turns properties of banned Jehovah’s Witnesses over to government
5
US keeps persuading Turkey not to buy Russian missile systems — Pentagon
6
Greek Defense Ministry confirms Russian Su-24M bomber was downed in Syrian airspace
7
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама