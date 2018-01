SCHWEDT, January 22. /TASS/. Ex-chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroder expects that sanctions introduced by the European Union against Russia will be gradually abolished.

"I regard them as senseless and expect that in the course of the situation development in Donbass, if there is progress in disengagement of arms and exchange of captives, there will be time to say we will ease sanctions, instead of speaking about strengthening," he said at a press conference on Monday.