Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New sanctions against Russia to be unveiled on January 29 — US ambassador

World
January 16, 13:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

When asked how many Russians will be affected by the new US sanctions, Huntsman said that "we’ll have to see how that plays out"

Share
1 pages in this article
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Washington will unveil new sanctions against Moscow on January 29, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman told TASS on Tuesday, adding that it was too early to say how many Russians would be affected.

"We have a January 29 due date," the ambassador said. "People worked very hard on that part of the legislation [the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)]," he added.

Read also
Jon Huntsman

Russia and US can ‘get along’, says US ambassador

When asked how many Russians will be affected by the new US sanctions, Huntsman said that "we’ll have to see how that plays out."

At the same time, he said that "we’ll have to see, what comes of the work … knowing, that it will impact the short term of our relationship, but also the longer term of our relationship."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier that the US administration was expected to present to the Congress two Russia-related reports, which concern the implementation of the CAATSA.

According to Ryabkov, "it is another attempt to influence the domestic situation in Russia, particularly ahead of the presidential election."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама