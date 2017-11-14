Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia and US can ‘get along’, says US ambassador

World
November 14, 17:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the US envoy, at the end of the day the two states have to find a level of friendship that allows them to get along

Jon Huntsman

Jon Huntsman

© Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington can find a level of friendship that will allow them to get along, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said in reply to questions by social networkers about what surprised or impressed him in Russia.

Jon Huntsman

Russia expects to start ‘clearing debris’ in relations after arrival of new US envoy

"So many things," the ambassador said. "Most important, the warmth of the greeting by the Russian people upon our arrival here to take on our new responsibilities was well beyond of what I anticipated," Jon Huntsman noted.

"I’ve seen a lot of smiles. In a lot of my earlier meetings with Russian officials and with my Russian counterparts we exchange ideas, we talk about our differences, but also our common interests," he went on.

"And we also smile, because at the end of the day we have to find a level of friendship that allows us to get along. And I’ve been very impressed with that ability on both sides of the table," the diplomat stressed.

The US Embassy traditionally uploads videos with ambassador’s replies to its accounts on social networking websites.

