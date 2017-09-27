Russia expects to start ‘clearing debris’ in relations after arrival of new US envoy

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects to start improving relations between Russia and the US after arrival of new American Ambassador Jon Huntsman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We expect constructive work with Mr Huntsman, who, as I understand, will have to undergo approval by the Senate in body. We expect to engage in a dialogue immediately after his arrival to Moscow and start ‘clearing the debris’ that have recently accumulated on the development path of Russian-American relations," he said on Russia 24 TV channel live.

Ryabkov noted that he had read a lot about Huntsman and "studied his biography." "I think that he is, directly speaking, a political heavyweight, a diplomat with vast experience and an influential social and political figure," he added.

In March, US President Donald Trump suggested Huntsman should be appointed US Ambassador to Russia, and the latter agreed. On July 20, the White House declared introduction of Huntsman’s candidacy for approval by the Senate. The day before, Ryabkov said that Moscow issued agrement for this appointment.

During hearings devoted to his candidacy on September 19, Huntsman stated the US had no other option but interact with Russia in tackling some international problems. He also expressed intention to discuss with Russian authorities counter-terrorism, observance of arms control and nonproliferation treaties, as well as political settlement of the Syrian conflict and solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Huntsman’s candidacy is now to be approved by the US Senate in body. Considering position of the foreign affairs committee members, he will hardly encounter opposition in the upper chamber.