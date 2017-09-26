Back to Main page
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to Russia

World
September 26, 18:17 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The decision was taken by an overwhelming majority

Jon Huntsman

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday approved Jon Huntsman Jr as US Ambassador to Moscow.

The decision was taken by an overwhelming majority. Now Huntsman’s candidature is to be approved by the Senate.

Read also

Russia’s Foreign Ministry agrees to Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia

Tefft confirms Huntsman may soon replace him as US ambassador to Russia

Former Utah governor Huntsman agrees to become US ambassador to Russia — media

Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to Moscow

