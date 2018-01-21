Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assad describes Turkey’s operation in Afrin as support to terrorism in Syria - SANA

World
January 21, 19:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Syria’s authorities believe that Turkey’s military operation in Afrin is geared to support terrorism, SANA news agency quoted President Bashar Assad as saying on Sunday.

Read also

Turkey "soon" will finalize operation in Syria's Afrin - Erdogan

Turkey's PM says Russia has no objections against operation in Syria's Afrin - TV

Turkey’s operation in Afrin to complicate inter-Syrian dialogue - expert

Turkey’s bombers hit 108 targets of 113 designated in Syria’s Afrin - General Staff

"Turkey’s aggression in the Syrian city of Afrin cannot be separated from the policy pursued by the Turkish regime since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis and built on support to terrorism and various terrorist groups," he said.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. Recent reports says that the Turkish Air Force have hit 153 targets in Afrin. According to Sky News Arabia, six civilians and three military were killed in the air strikes. On Sunday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that Turkey’s army has launched a ground operation in Syria. By now, Turksih troops have taken an area of five kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
US President Trump forced into making anti-Russian decisions - Foreign Minister Lavrov
3
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
4
Russian top diplomat calls on West to respect Russia’s red lines in foreign policy
5
Russian Kamaz-Master’s crew wins 2018 Dakar rally in trucks category
6
School in Russia’s Siberia reopens after teenager’s axe assault on teacher, classmates
7
Assad describes Turkey’s operation in Afrin as support to terrorism in Syria - SANA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама