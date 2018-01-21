Assad describes Turkey’s operation in Afrin as support to terrorism in Syria - SANA

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Syria’s authorities believe that Turkey’s military operation in Afrin is geared to support terrorism, SANA news agency quoted President Bashar Assad as saying on Sunday.

"Turkey’s aggression in the Syrian city of Afrin cannot be separated from the policy pursued by the Turkish regime since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis and built on support to terrorism and various terrorist groups," he said.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. Recent reports says that the Turkish Air Force have hit 153 targets in Afrin. According to Sky News Arabia, six civilians and three military were killed in the air strikes. On Sunday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that Turkey’s army has launched a ground operation in Syria. By now, Turksih troops have taken an area of five kilometers.