Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey's PM says Russia has no objections against operation in Syria's Afrin - TV

World
January 21, 13:49 UTC+3

According to Binali Yildirim, Ankara supports communication with Damascus with mediation of Moscow and Tehran

Share
1 pages in this article

ANKARA, January 21. /TASS/. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday Russia does not object to the operation in Syria’s Afrin, NTV reported.

"We are working to eliminate Iran’s concerns, and Russia does not have objections," the television channel quoted the prime minister as saying.

Besides, he added, "Ankara supports communication with Damascus with mediation of Moscow and Tehran."

Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister confirmed beginning of the republic’s military ground operation in Syria’s Afrin. The Anadolu agency reports the Turkish military are moving forward jointly with units of the Syrian Free Army, opposing the Syrian government.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. On the first day, the Turkish Air Force hit 108 targets in Afrin’s seven locations and then returned home. According to Sky News Arabia, six civilians and three military were killed in the air strike. The Turkish General Staff, however, insisted all the killed and injured "are terrorists.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian military encircle Jabhat Al-Nusra's big grouping - Russian ministry
2
Russia tests robotic strike vehicle in conditions close to real combat
3
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
4
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive - Russia’s Defense Ministry
5
Turkey "soon" will finalize operation in Syria's Afrin - Erdogan
6
Oil market will get balanced within current year - Russian Energy Minister
7
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама