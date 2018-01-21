Turkey's PM says Russia has no objections against operation in Syria's Afrin - TV

ANKARA, January 21. /TASS/. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday Russia does not object to the operation in Syria’s Afrin, NTV reported.

"We are working to eliminate Iran’s concerns, and Russia does not have objections," the television channel quoted the prime minister as saying.

Besides, he added, "Ankara supports communication with Damascus with mediation of Moscow and Tehran."

Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister confirmed beginning of the republic’s military ground operation in Syria’s Afrin. The Anadolu agency reports the Turkish military are moving forward jointly with units of the Syrian Free Army, opposing the Syrian government.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. On the first day, the Turkish Air Force hit 108 targets in Afrin’s seven locations and then returned home. According to Sky News Arabia, six civilians and three military were killed in the air strike. The Turkish General Staff, however, insisted all the killed and injured "are terrorists.".