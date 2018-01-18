Spain looking forward to Lavrov’s visit in 2018

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Spain can take place before May 2018, Spanish Ambassador to Russia Ignacio Ibanez Rubio said in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat confirmed that the two countries’ top diplomats maintain regular contacts, which occur several times throughout the year.

"Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis visited Russia last time, and now we are awaiting a visit by Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov to Spain," he said.

"We are currently working to determine the appropriate time for such a visit," he explained, adding that Russia was offered several options. "We hope the visit will take place in the first trimester of this year," he said.

Dastis paid a visit to Russia at the beginning of last June. At that time, his talks with Lavrov focused on bilateral ties, relations between Russia and the EU and NATO, the situation in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the fight against the terrorist threat.