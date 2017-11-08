Spain's Constitutional Court annuls Catalonia’s declaration of independence

Mathematics in native language: How Siberia keeps indigenous languagesBusiness & Economy November 08, 18:50
MADRID, November 8. /TASS/. Spain’s Constitutional Court has annulled the declaration of independence adopted by Catalonia’s parliament, El Confidencial reported.
The country’s government earlier filed a lawsuit against the Catalan parliament’s decision to declare independence.
Besides, the Constitutional court also annulled the transition law passed by the Catalan parliament on September 8 in order to regulate the process of the region’s secession from Spain.
On September 6, the Catalan government signed a decree on holding a referendum on independence.
On October 1, a referendum on seceding from Spain took place in the region. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.
On October 27, the Catalan parliament passed a declaration of independence. The Spanish Senate, in turn, approved the government’s request for activating Article 155 of the country’s Constitution.
After that, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced the dissolution of the Catalan parliament and dismissed President of the Government of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, as well as members of his cabinet. Madrid also called a regional election for December 21.