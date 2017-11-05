Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Catalonia’s ex-leader, four associates turn themselves in to Belgian police

World
November 05, 17:02 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

A spokesperson for Brussels prosecutor’s office said about it at a news conference

Share
1 pages in this article
Former Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont

Former Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont

© RTBF Television via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, November 5. /TASS/. Former Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont and four associates have turned themselves in to the Belgian police, a spokesperson for Brussels prosecutor’s office said at a news conference on Sunday.

"This morning the five people wanted by Spain presented themselves to police in Brussels," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 250 people detained at unauthorized rally in central Moscow - police
2
Fire breaks out at Ukrainian ammo depot in Donetsk region - DPR command
3
Erdogan’s representative says Russia postpones Congress of Syrian National Dialogue
4
Possible Putin-Trump meeting to serve cause of peace — Russian ambassador
5
Scientists tell how the North’s regions adapt to permafrost
6
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
7
Federal News Agency reports restored access to Google News
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама