Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian demonstrators set Russian flag ablaze outside parliament in Kiev

World
January 16, 15:45 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament began the second and final reading of a bill on the reintegration of Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

KIEV, January 16. /TASS/. Security forces and protesters calling to pass a law on the so-called Donbass reintegration got entangled in a mass brawl on Tuesday outside the parliament building in Kiev.

The demonstrators, who are members of the Liberation movement, burnt a Russian flag and car tires near one of the entrances to the Verkhovna Rada, a TASS correspondent reported.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Bill on Donbass reintegration goes against Ukraine's constitution, politician says

Moscow calls to observe Minsk accords

Bid to return military equipment to Ukraine goodwill gesture as part of solution — Kremlin

Police attempted to disperse the protesters using tear gas, but were pelted with stones and tires, resulting in one police officer being injured. A protester was detained for violating public order, the city police press service said.

"The situation near the Rada is now under control," it said. Local firefighters have extinguished the blaze.

Meanwhile, members of the Liberation movement, led by Ukrainian MPs Semen Semenchenko and Yegor Sobolev, do not intend to put an end to the rally outside the parliament. Reinforced units of nearly 4,000 police and National Guard members have been deployed to the scene.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament began the second and final reading of a bill on the reintegration of Donbass that classifies the region as "occupied territories," and labels Russia as an "occupier."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама