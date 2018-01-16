Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Palestinian leaders vote to call for suspension of recognition of Israel — AFP

World
January 16, 5:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This was a response to the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Palestinian leaders voted to call for the suspension of recognition of Israel in response to US President Donald Trump’s acknowledgement of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, AFP reported referring to a statement by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

"The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was assigned to revoke recognition of Israel until it recognizes the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders and reverses the decision to annex East Jerusalem and expand settlements," the document says.

The PLO has been recognized by the international community as the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. The Central Council is PLO’s expanded governing body, which is convened between sessions of the National Council of Palestine (parliament in exile).

On December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump stated that time has come to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the Department of State to start preparations for moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to this city.

Jerusalem’s status is one of the major problems in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Israelis occupied the eastern part of the city during the war of 1967 and they insist that Jerusalem is the "single and indivisible" capital of Israel. Palestinians, for their part, want to make the eastern part of the city the capital of their state.

