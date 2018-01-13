Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine bans entry for 1,500 foreigners over visits to Crimea

World
January 13, 23:49 UTC+3 KIEV

Since the beginning of 2018, more than 30 people had been banned from crossing into Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service barred nearly 1,500 foreigners from entering the country in 2017 claiming that by crossing into Crimea they had breached the country’s legislation, the service’s press service said on Saturday.

"Nearly 1,500 foreign citizens are banned from entering Ukraine due to visits to the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said, adding that among them were "more than a hundred of performing artists and culture dignitaries."

Since the beginning of 2018, more than 30 people had been banned from crossing into Ukraine, according to the border guard service.

"For example, one of the violators, a Russian female national, was stopped at Kiev Airport yesterday. She was planning to arrive in Ukraine flying from Minsk," the press service said.

As a result, the Russian woman was denied entry to Ukraine for three years and she was forced to take a return flight to Minsk.

"In addition, up to now over 810 people, who had possibly stayed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, have been spotted by monitoring," border guards said.

Under Ukraine’s legislation, foreigners are allowed to cross into Crimea through checkpoints located in the Ukrainian Kherson region.

On 16 March 2014, more than 82% of Crimea’s electorate took part in the referendum, when 96.77% in the Republic of Crimea and 95.6% in the Black Sea naval port of Sevastopol backed splitting from Ukraine and spoke in favor of reuniting with Russia. On March 18, President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21.

Ukraine refused to recognize the referendum was legitimate. In July 2014, the European Union and the US imposed sanctions against Crimea and Russia and have repeatedly extended and expanded them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
3
Russian, US ambassadors outline joint steps to improve relations between countries
4
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
5
Gazprom to launch Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in 2023 — company
6
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
7
Putin instructs cabinet to spread free port regime to airports of Russia’s Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама